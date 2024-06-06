NEET-UG 2024 Results: Mumbai’s Umayma Malbari scores 720/720

NEET-UG, known as one of India's toughest competitive exams, announced its results on 4th June 2024. Umayma Malbari, a student from Mumbai, secured a perfect score of 720/720 in the exam. Coming from a family of doctors, her aspiration was always to become a doctor.

In an interview with a media portal, Malbari shared, "Biology has always been my favourite subject." Her mother, Insiya Malbari, is a pediatrician, and her father, Aqeel Malbari, is a general physician. Reflecting on her achievement, the young achiever said, "I’m very elated. My hard work has finally paid off."

Umayma did her primary schooling at Christ Church School in Byculla, where she secured the first rank in the ICSE board exams with a total score of 98.7%. Besides her academic pursuits, she enjoys reading crime fiction, with Agatha Christie being her favorite author. Discussing her study techniques, she recalled revising daily and thoroughly solving mock tests, dedicating 11 hours a day to her studies. "My focus was always on cracking NEET, so I did not waste any time doing anything else," she said. "When I saw the question paper, I knew I had all the answers. After the exam, I checked my answers at home and knew I had done well," she added.

Malbari credited her parents for their unwavering support, mentioning that her family avoided attending functions or outings to ensure she wouldn't feel left out or distracted. She hopes that her top rank will facilitate her admission process and help her secure a place at her dream college, Seth GSMC and KEM Hospital in Mumbai, for an MBBS degree. After completing her MBBS, she aims to continue her studies and build a career in medicine.