New Year 2025: What's Open and What's Closed On January 1st In Mumbai and Other Major Cities

As New Year 2025 approaches, people across India are gearing up for celebrations. Here's a quick guide on what's open and closed on January 1, 2025, in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Are Banks Closed?

Although the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not yet confirmed its holiday schedule for 2025, it is anticipated that January 1 will be observed as a public holiday for New Year’s Day. For specific holiday timings, it's best to check with your local bank branch.

Are Schools Closed?

In Delhi, along with northern states like Punjab and Haryana, schools will observe a winter break from January 1 to January 15, 2025. In Jammu and Kashmir, schools will remain closed until February 2025. Meanwhile, Rajasthan schools will be closed until January 5, 2025.

Are Markets Closed?

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open on January 1, 2025, as trading activities continue uninterrupted.

What's Open?

In Mumbai, bars, pubs, and restaurants will operate until 5 AM to allow revelers to continue their celebrations. For terrace parties, music is restricted, but festivities can go on beyond midnight within approved decibel limits.

In Hyderabad, hotels, clubs, and restaurants with a three-star rating or above can host New Year parties, subject to prior permission. Outdoor sound systems must be turned off by 10 PM, in compliance with Supreme Court guidelines. Indoor sound levels are restricted to 45 decibels until 1 AM. Authorities have also emphasized strict enforcement of drunk driving regulations, with fines up to ₹10,000, vehicle seizures, and possible imprisonment.

In Bengaluru, celebrations must conclude by 1 AM. Additionally, several flyovers will be closed after 10 PM, except for the elevated expressway leading to Kempegowda International Airport, which will also ban two-wheelers from 10 PM on December 31 until 6 AM on January 1. Loudspeakers and firecrackers will be prohibited during the festivities.