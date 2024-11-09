Nitin Chauhan Dies at 35: Crime Patrol Actor Commits Suicide in Mumbai Apartment Due to Depression

'Crime Patrol' fame actor Nitin Chauhan tragically died by suicide on Thursday, November 7, leaving fans and the entertainment industry in shock. The 35-year-old TV actor reportedly took his life by hanging himself at his Mumbai residence.

According to Dindoshi Police, Nitin had been struggling with depression due to a lack of work, which led him to take this drastic step. Senior Inspector Ajay Affle from Dindoshi Police Station stated, "As per preliminary investigation, Nitin Chauhan had not been getting work for the past few years, which caused him to feel depressed." Police confirmed that Nitin took his life when no one was at home on Thursday.

Nitin Chauhan had a career in television, appearing in various serials and reality shows. He was known for winning Dadagiri Season 2 and had also appeared in Crime Patrol. Additionally, he participated in Splitsvilla on MTV. His sudden passing has left his family and fans deeply saddened.