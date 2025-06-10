‘No Attention Given to Our Local Trains’: Sanjay Raut on Mumbai Local Train Accident

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over the recent accident of a Mumbai local train near Mumbra station, where 13 passengers fell from a running train, four people died, which has sparked serious concerns over the safety of the common man.

UBT leader Raut said that the government is only focusing on bullet trains, but no attention is given to local trains. "The entire budget is focused on the bullet train, while no attention is given to our local trains, which our poor people rely on for travel. This is a sacrifice and loss caused by the obsession with the bullet train," Raut stated while speaking to the media.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) launched a protest rally on Tuesday against the railway administration, demanding urgent safety measures and the removal of platform stalls that allegedly contribute to chaotic congestion.

MNS Thane District President Avinash Jadhav and several party workers began their protest from the Gaondevi area to Thane railway station, shouting slogans against what they termed the railway authorities' 'negligent and insensitive' attitude. The demonstration was heavily guarded by police to prevent any law and order disruption.