Now you can get Air Conditioners for rent in Mumbai

Demand for air conditioners has grown significantly as a result of rising temperature. This advanced facility available on AC lease is available in Mumbai. An average monthly rent of Rs 1,600 is being charged for this and the demand has increased.

AC prices have also gone up due to increased demand. Therefore, it is often not possible to spend at least 30-35 thousand rupees. An AC rental facility is available online for them. 1 or 1.50 ton capacity AC can be rented on monthly basis by filling all the information on various apps or websites. The average monthly fare for 1 ton AC is Rs. 1300 to 1500 while the monthly rent for 1.50 ton AC is Rs. 1700 to 2000. For this, customers have to pay around Rs 2,000 as deposit. Considering the three months of summer, this rent is affordable.

Demand is expected to increase by 8%

The climate in Mumbai is hot and humid. Therefore, ACs are useful for cooling in summer here. An average of 8 lakh ACs are sold every year. Half of that sales were between March and May. Demand for AC is expected to grow by 8% this year.