On the First day of convention there are Supplementary demands of Rs 6,200 crore presented

MUMBAI: Supplementary demands of Rs 6,200 crore were tabled in both the houses of the Legislative Assembly on the first day of its budget session today. Therefore, it is clear that the supplementary demand figures that the government has to restrain its demands by imposing restrictions on expenditure. While the 26 major departments of the state have demanded expenditure of crores of rupees, the finance department has to work hard to fund the demands. It is believed that due to shortage of sources of income, supplementary demands have to be slashed.

Total to the Department of Industry and Energy About fifty percent of the cost of demand has been provided. It is understood that this provision has been made as there is an urgent need for funds in the state to curb electricity arrears, power connections and farmers' agitation. Following that, a fund of Rs 1,500 crore has been given to the finance department.

At a glance..

The total supplementary demand fund is 6,250 crore 36

Department of Industry and Energy - 2848 crores

Urban Development Department 735 crore 60 lakhs

Social Justice - 50 crore 82

Planning - 266 crore 51 lakhs

women and child development 126.31 crore

Revenue and Forest - 181 crore 38 lakhs