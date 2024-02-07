One Year On, Maharashtra's Very First Independent Ward for Transgender Patients Receives Marginal Response

Mumbai: For the first time in the state, Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital under the JJ hospital started a separate ward for transgender patients in February last year. It has a 30-bed facility. It's been a year since the ward opened. However, during the year, only seven patients were admitted for treatment, while 51 patients were treated in the outpatient department (OPD). The hospital administration said it will start working with prominent members of the transgender community to create more awareness about the ward.

The issue was discussed in the state and across the country after the hospital opened a ward for transgenders. It was also warmly welcomed by the transgender community. Gauri Sawant and Salma Khan, who work for the transgender community, were present on the occasion. Within a few months of the opening of this ward, Sassoon Hospital in Pune had also started a separate ward for the treatment of transgenders. State-of-the-art facilities have been created for the treatment of transgenders who come to this special room.

Special rooms in Ward 13:

Lokmat in October 2022 had shared the news about the first-ever independent ward for transgender patients. Many times, when transgender people go to public hospitals for treatment, they are treated as inferior when they are expected to be treated like other patients.

It was hoped that they would not have to suffer because of this separate ward. The special cell has been set up in ward number 13 on the second floor of the hospital. State-of-the-art facilities have been set up to treat transgenders who come to this special cell. Training has also been provided to the staff including two ventilators, monitors, and semi-ICUs.



"The transgender community is largely present in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority area. It is rather impossible for them to visit the G.S. Hospital in south Mumbai for treatment. Many people can't afford to go to the hospital. Therefore, the government should reserve two beds for transgenders in major civic hospitals." - Salma Khan

"During the year, patients from seven transgender groups were admitted to the site for treatment. Of these, four patients were from the medicine department, three from the surgery department, and 51 from the OPD. We are trying to create awareness about these wards. This ward has been created as a separate system for them."- Bhalchandra Chikhalkar, Superintendent, G.T. hospital

