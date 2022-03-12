Online Exam: Take final year exams online just like Mumbai University, demand students of autonomous college

The University of Mumbai announced the schedule for the University and its affiliated colleges a week ago. It was planned to conduct some exams online and some exams offline. In order to announce the results of the final year students in time, it was suggested that all the final year examinations would be conducted online under Mumbai University.

Autonomous educational institutions in Mumbai are planning to conduct their final year examinations offline. Against this, the students had written a letter to the Department of Higher and Technical Education to the colleges demanding that these examinations should be conducted online like Mumbai University. Subsequently, a letter has been issued by the Department of Higher and Technical Education to the Autonomous Educational Institutions and Colleges asking them to conduct the final year examinations online.

The Director of Higher Technical Education has written this letter to the principals of the Autonomous Education Institutions and Colleges regarding the examinations, stating that the final year examinations should be conducted online as per the decision of the University of Mumbai, so that there would be no discrimination in the process of online and offline grading.

Some principals have also said that the letter sent by the Department of Higher and Technical Education is not binding on autonomous educational institutions and colleges. Therefore, according to this letter, even if the department insists that the final year examinations should be conducted online, it will be considered once again in the college. Therefore, it has to be seen how much the autonomous educational institutions and colleges consider the letter given by the department as per the demand of the students