Pawar slur: Court sends actress Ketaki Chitale to judicial custody till June 7

Ketaki Chitale, who was in police custody for writing an offensive Facebook post against NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, has now been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Ketki has been remanded in judicial custody till June 7 by the Thane Sessions Court in the atrocity case. The verdict was handed down in court on May 24.

Chitale, who was arrested on May 11 by Thane Police, was sent to police custody till June 7 and produced before the court.

Besides, Chitale faces over a dozen other cases in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for sharing the post on Pawar which created an outrage in the state last week.

She was slammed by all parties including the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena though some smaller groups came out in her support.

The post contained a Marathi poem with several derogatory personal references targeting the 81-year-old Pawar, and objectionable phrases referring to caste or communities.