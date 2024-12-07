PM Modi Death Threat: Mumbai Police Receives Threat Message Against Prime Minister; Case Registered

The Mumbai Police received a WhatsApp message on Saturday that threatened an attempt on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life, according to a report by news agency PTI. The threat, sent to the traffic police helpline, mentioned a bomb plot involving two alleged ISI agents. The message was traced back to a number located in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

According to reports, police have dispatched a police team to apprehend the suspect. Preliminary investigations indicate that the sender might be mentally disturbed or under the influence of alcohol. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

This incident follows a recent case in Kandivli, where a 34-year-old woman, Sheetal Chavan, was arrested for allegedly threatening the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chavan reportedly called the police control room, claiming she had weapons ready. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dikshit Gedam said that Chavan acted out of frustration with the system and had no criminal history or links to any groups.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also targeted. A 24-year-old woman, Fatima Khan, was arrested on November 3 for threatening Adityanath’s life. She sent a message to the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Room, warning that Adityanath would be killed within 10 days unless he resigned. Khan, a BSc graduate in Information Technology, was apprehended in Ulhasnagar, Thane district.

(With inputs from agencies)