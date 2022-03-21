Police & BMC officials arrests man practicing medicine without license for past 4 yrs
Published: March 21, 2022
In a shocking incident, in a joint operation conducted by Mumbai Police & Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials arrested a man Sukesh Gupta who was practicing medicine without a license for past 4 years in Shivshahi area.
On investigation, he revealed that he had failed class 12th exams & used to attend to around 50 patients daily. The police has seized all the medicines & other equipment from him.
Mumbai | In a jt op, Police & BMC officials arrested a man Sukesh Gupta who was practicing medicine without a license for past 4 yrs in Shivshahi area. He revealed that he had failed class 12th exams & used to attend to around 50 patients daily. Medicines & other equipment seized pic.twitter.com/6BFBs2rg1Z— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022