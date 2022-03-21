Police & BMC officials arrests man practicing medicine without license for past 4 yrs

In a shocking incident, in a joint operation conducted by Mumbai Police & Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials arrested a man Sukesh Gupta who was practicing medicine without a license for past 4 years in Shivshahi area.

On investigation, he revealed that he had failed class 12th exams & used to attend to around 50 patients daily. The police has seized all the medicines & other equipment from him. 

