Properties of 1993 Mumbai Serial Blasts Accused Tiger Memon Set to Be Auctioned

Properties owned by 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Tiger Memon and his family, including a flat where one of the conspiracy meetings had taken place, are set to be auctioned soon. The Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act Authority had received details of 17 properties owned by Tiger Memon and his family members from the special TADA court.

Of these, SAFEMA has taken possession of eight properties, among them three flats in the Al Husseini building in Mahim, central Mumbai, where the Memon family, including Tiger Memon, his five brothers, and their mother, once lived, a senior official told PTI on Thursday.

Tiger Memon, absconding since the blasts of March 12, 1993, which killed at least 257 persons at 12 locations in Mumbai, is believed to be in Pakistan. While Yakub Memon, one of his brothers, was hanged in 2015 for his role in the conspiracy, other family members were given different prison sentences by the special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act court.

Four other properties of the family are under litigation, while the process of taking possession of five properties was underway. Central government authorities are getting the valuation of the eight seized properties done.

Legal formalities are expected to be completed soon, and their auction process could start in December or January, the official said. As per the Central Bureau of Investigation, one of the conspiracy meetings was conducted at the Memon family's flat in Al Husseini building. The family owned three flats on the fifth and sixth floors.

The flats, seized by law enforcement agencies 34 years ago after the roles of Tiger Memon and his family members in the blasts came to light, were opened in April.