Protest in Mumbai Over Death of Hezbollah Leader; 30 Arrested Over Unauthorized Candlelight March In Govandi

Around 30 people have been booked by the police for holding an unauthorized candlelight protest in the Govandi area of Mumbai, following the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon.

The protest took place on Tuesday evening between the Imamwada and Bainganwadi areas, in violation of the prohibitory orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) on September 12, an official stated.

A 36-year-old police officer received a video on WhatsApp showing the protestors raising slogans in support of Palestine and against Israel. During the ‘candle march,’ protestors were seen carrying posters of Nasrallah. The Shivaji Nagar police have identified seven individuals involved and registered a case against over 20 unidentified people under sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for ‘disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant’ and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, was killed in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, on September 28.