Provisions Worth Rs. 734.16 Crore for Maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line 6 for 15 Years

Mumbai: Tenders have been floated for Metro Line 6. Rs 734.16 crore will be spent on comprehensive maintenance for 15 years after a two-year maintenance period including power supply, traction works, electrical and mechanical, lift and sliding staircase design, construction, supply, installation, consolidation, testing and operation of the Metro 6 line from Swami Samarthangar to Vikhroli.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has started work at a fast pace to ensure speedy completion of metro projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and subsequent maintenance.