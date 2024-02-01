Provisions Worth Rs. 734.16 Crore for Maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line 6 for 15 Years
February 1, 2024
Mumbai: Tenders have been floated for Metro Line 6. Rs 734.16 crore will be spent on comprehensive maintenance for 15 years after a two-year maintenance period including power supply, traction works, electrical and mechanical, lift and sliding staircase design, construction, supply, installation, consolidation, testing and operation of the Metro 6 line from Swami Samarthangar to Vikhroli.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has started work at a fast pace to ensure speedy completion of metro projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and subsequent maintenance.
- Metro Line 6 is an elevated line.
- Metro Line 6 has a length of 15.31 km.
- 73.25 per cent of the construction on the route has been completed.
- This is the route between Swami Samarthangar and Vikhroli.
- The line has 13 stations.
- It will pass through Jogeshwari, Western Expressway and Powai
- Mumbai Metro Line 6 connects other metro lines 2A, 3, 4 and 7. It has 13 stations. In addition, it connects Jogeshwari Kanjurmarg suburban railway.
