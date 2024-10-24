"Public Will Decide": Zeeshan Siddique Reacts to Varun Sardesai's Nomination by Shiv Sena (UBT) in Bandra East

Zeeshan Siddique, Bandra East MLA and son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique on Wednesday, October 23, took to X (formerly Twitter) to a attack the opposition over naming a candidate from his assembly constituency. In his post, Zeeshan Siddique said, "I have heard that old friends have declared themselves as candidates from Bandre East. Staying together was never in their nature." He also said that one should keep relationship with only those who give respect and honour. "Now the public will decide," Zeeshan Siddique's post claims. Zeeshan's post comes in the backdrop of Shiv Sena (UBT) nominating party leader Varun Sardesai, who is also the cousin of Aaditya Thackeray from Bandra East constituency.

सुना है पुराने दोस्तों ने वांद्रे पुर्व में अपना उम्मीदवार घोषित कर दिया है । साथ निभाना तो कभी इनकी फितरत में था ही नहीं।



“रिश्ता उसी से रखो जो इज़्ज़त और सम्मान दे,

मतलब की भीड़ बढ़ाने का कोई फ़ायदा नहीं।”



अब फैसला जनता लेगी!!!! — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) October 23, 2024

Zeeshan Siddique is a member and prominent leader of the Indian National Congress in Maharashtra, and is currently serving as an MLA from the Bandra East assembly constituency. The 34-year-old Congress leader contested the Maharashtra elections for the first time in 2019 and emerged victorious from the Bandra East seat in Mumbai. He defeated his rival Shiv Sena candidate 5,790 votes. The Bandra East seat was earlier represented by his father Baba Siddique, who was a three-time MLA.In 2021.

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena on Wednesday released its first list of 65 candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections. Aditya Thackeray will contest from Worli. A high-stakes electoral battle is unfolding in Thane, where Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kedar Dighe, nephew of the late Anand Dighe, against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Interestingly, Shinde regards Anand Dighe as his political mentor and often highlights his commitment to Bal Thackeray’s ideology while targeting Uddhav, his chief rival. The Uddhav Sena will contest 85 seats as per the seat-sharing deal with Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP.