Pune-Mumbai Expressway Accident: Four killed on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

A car collided head-on with a freight truck on the Mumbai Expressway, causing a tragic accident. Four people in the car died on the spot in the accident. The incident took place today (April 9) at around 4.30 pm. Meanwhile, local police are working to identify the dead. It is said that the car was heading towards Mumbai. The incident has caused a stir in the area.

According to the information received, a Skoda car hit a truck parked in front of Gahunje Cricket Stadium at around 4.15 pm today. Four people died on the spot in the accident. The dead included a woman. Authorities estimate that the car involved in the accident was speeding. The driver has applied the brakes from fifty meters. The accident was so severe that the front of the car was shattered. Police are trying to identify those who died in the accident.

