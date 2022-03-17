Railway pass from Mumbai to Pune now available

There is a good new for passengers who commute from Mumbai to Pune on a daily basis in train. From 22nd March railway pass from Mumbai to Pune will be made available for the passenger.

The railways had suspended monthly pass services due to the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020. Now that the covid situation is under control, pass services will be resumed from 22nd March for the passengers. As pass services were suspended, passengers had to buy tickets on a daily basis that cost them around Rs 85. Now that railway pass services has been resumed on this route, many pasenger have been relieved.

A huge number of pasengers travel from Mumbai to Pune and Pune to Mumbai by train on a daily basis for work purpose. The journey time is around 2.5 hours to 3 hours.