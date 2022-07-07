Railways' latest system to install cameras based on AI for safety of passengers

Indian Railways has now resorted to technology to track criminals. At some stations in the country, the railway administration has decided to review safety and make some important changes. As the country moves towards digitalisation, Indian Railways is also using advanced technology for passenger safety. The administration has now decided to install cameras based on Artificial Intelligence for the safety of passengers on the railways. Due to this, the administration has taken this decision keeping in view the issue of safety of passengers. At the same time, crimes on the railways can be prevented, the administration says.

Locals are known as the lifeline of Mumbai. Every day thousands of employees and passengers travel by train in Mumbai. Artificial intelligence based video surveillance systems will soon be used at stations for the safety of passengers. The technology will be used at 750 stations across the country, including 74 railway stations in the Mumbai suburbs. The main purpose of Artificial Intelligence is to crack down on criminals at railway stations. Face recognition cameras will be installed in the crowd to help catch criminals on record.

Under the new system, four state-of-the-art CCTV cameras will be installed. So that the entire station area can be monitored through this camera. The CCTV cameras currently in the station do not cover the farthest part. These cameras have an integrated protocol or IP address set. Also, photos and videos captured by the digital camera can be sent to the concerned authorities through the IP network.

The cameras, based on artificial intelligence, will be installed on the Central Railway. The system will be used at 48 stations on Central Railway, 21 on Harbor and Trans Harbor-2.

Central Railway - Byculla, Parel, Matunga, Badlapur, Dombivali. Ghatkopar

Harbor- Chembur, Wadala, Shevari, Kings Circle, Vashi, Belapur, Panvel

Trans Harbor- Airoli, Ghansoli, Turbhe, Rabale