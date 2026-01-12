Raj Thackeray Claims Hindi Is Not the Official Language of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said that Hindi is not the official language of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Speaking at the rally in Mumbai, the MNS chief said that people from the North states should understand that Hindi is not their native language, but rather Bhojpuri and Maithili.

Raj Thackeray warned people from the northern states for imposing the Hindi language in Maharashtra. He said, "I don't hate the language... But if you try to impose it, I'll kick you."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray says, "Why is this deception happening? Babasaheb Ambedkar said... a state like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar was created... Hindi is spoken there... People from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar should understand that Hindi is not your language...… pic.twitter.com/ORXRapFBEg — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2026

"Why is this deception happening? Babasaheb Ambedkar said... a state like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar was created... Hindi is spoken there... People from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar should understand that Hindi is not your language... Uttar Pradesh has Bhojpuri and Bihar has Maithili... There's no dispute over language, but you can't impose it," Raj Thackeray said.

Raj Thackeray gave a statement during the joint rally of Shiv Sena UBT and MNS chief, which was held in Mumbai on Friday for the scheduled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election on January 15, 2026.

He also warned people of Maharashtra, saying “Marathi Manoos you will be finished” if land and language are gone, while claiming that people are “coming from all sides to Maharashtra and snatching away your share”. He said this is their final election for Marathi people; missing this election, "you will be finished."

The MNS chief urged, "Unite for Marathi and Maharashtra. Mumbai was obtained through the sacrifices of so many people... What will we tell them?...." He further argued that MNS workers should be ready at 6 AM, as the BLA (Booth Level Agents) appointed at that time should be ready on election day. "Be alert, be vigilant, don't be careless... If anyone comes to vote again, throw them out," he said.