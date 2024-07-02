RAK Marg Police Re-Arrest 1993 Mumbai Riots Suspect After 31 Years

Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg police have successfully re-arrested suspects in the 1993 Mumbai riots case after 31 years. The accused was apprehended from Sewri.

Arrested accused name is Sayyad Nadir Shah Abbas Khan (65) was charged under sections 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149, 307, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai riots. He was arrested at that time when he was 31 years old. A case against Khan, who lived on Lanjekar Road in Sewri, was pending in the sessions court. However, once released on bail, the accused disappeared, leading the sessions court to declare him absconding and issue a non-bailable warrant against him.

Even after many years, the accused could not be traced, so the police kept surveillance on his house in Ismail Building. The police frequently visited his house and questioned family members, who always responded evasively, claiming they had no information. No information was available about Khan until the police obtained his mobile number and conducted a technical analysis of its Call Detail Record (CDR).

It was reported that the accused would return home on June 29. Based on this information, the RAK Marg police team set a trap outside the accused's house. When the accused was spotted, the police team surrounded him and arrested him. The detained person was identified as Khan, who was then taken to the police station and arrested. The arrested accused is charged with attempting to assemble a mob and commit murder.

