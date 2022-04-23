'Rana couple are enemies of Maha & behind them is Fadnavis': Sanjay Raut

MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, who have announced to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Matoshri Bungalow, have changed their roles. Tensions were high in some parts of Mumbai as Shiv Sainiks took an aggressive stance against the Rana couple. Even after the appeal of Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, the Rana couple insisted on their role. But now due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai, Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana have avoided going to 'Matoshri' area. Ravi Rana informed about this in a press conference.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reacting to Rana couple's decision said,"For the last few days, some bogus Hindutvawadis (MP Navneet Rana & MLA Ravi Rana) tried to spoil the atmosphere in Mumbai - 'Matoshree' (CM residence), reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa'. Amravati's Bunty & Babli tried to create a ruckus."

"There was a conspiracy to do something different at the CM's residence. BJP tried to attack by keeping a gun on their shoulders... Navneet & Ravi Rana are the enemies of Maharashtra & behind them is the former CM (Devendra Fadnavis)," he added.