Rana couple file plea in court ask for home-made food to be served in jail

Amravati MP Navneet and MLA Ravi Rana on Thursday have filed a petition in sessions court asking for home-made food to be served to them in jail. The hearing on this plea will take place tomorrow.

The Mumbai police had on Saturday arrested Navneet and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA. They were arrested on Saturday from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra.

The Rana couple was booked on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.