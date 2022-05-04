Rana couple to stay in jail tonight due to delay in completion of bail process

The Rana couple, who are in custody on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty have been granted bail by the sessions court on Wednesday. Mumbai Sessions Court has given great relief to the Rana couple. The Mumbai Sessions Court has imposed five conditions on the Rana couple while granting bail.

MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana will have to abide by these conditions. The Rana couple has been released from custody after 12 days. However, the bail process is being delayed in Borivali court. As a result, the Rana couple may have to stay in jail tonight.



