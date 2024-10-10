Ratan Tata Funeral: Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel Pay Last Respects Former Tata Group Chairman at NCPA Lawns in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Known for his visionary leadership, business acumen, and deep commitment to philanthropy, his death marks the end of an era. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP Working President Praful Patel paid their last respects to Ratan Tata at the NCPA lawns in Mumbai.

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of India's largest conglomerate, Tata Group, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, at the age of 86 after being in critical condition in the ICU of a Mumbai hospital. Earlier in the week, the iconic business leader had shared that he was undergoing routine medical tests due to age-related issues.

Tata took the helm of the autos-to-steel conglomerate in 1991, leading the group founded by his great-grandfather over a century ago until 2012. During his tenure, he launched Tata Teleservices in 1996 and took Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) public in 2004, driving significant growth and expansion for the company.