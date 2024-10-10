Ratan Tata Passes Away: Do You Know? Former Tata Sons Chairman Once Donated Around Rs 415 Crore To Harvard Business School

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He was renowned for his visionary leadership, sharp business acumen, and unwavering commitment to philanthropy. India's Tata Group made a historic contribution of $50 million ($50 million is approximately Rs 415 crore in Indian rupees) to Harvard Business School, setting a record as the largest foreign donation in the institution's 102-year history.

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of India's largest conglomerate, Tata Group, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, at the age of 86 after being in critical condition in the ICU of a Mumbai hospital. Earlier this week, the renowned business tycoon mentioned he was undergoing routine medical tests due to age-related health concerns.

Ratan Tata became chairman of the autos-to-steel conglomerate in 1991, leading the group founded by his great-grandfather over a century ago until 2012. He launched Tata Teleservices in 1996 and took Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) public in 2004, marking key milestones in the group's expansion.