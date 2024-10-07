Ratan Tata Hospitalised: Former Tata Group Chairman Admitted In Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

Ratan Tata, the 86-year-old industrialist, philanthropist, and former chairman of Tata Sons, was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday. According to a report in Mid-Day, sources from the hospital have confirmed that Tata was brought in between 12:30 to 1:00 am in a critical condition after a significant drop in his blood pressure.

The well-known business leader was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where a specialized team led by renowned cardiologist Dr. Sharukh Aspi Golwalla is closely monitoring his condition. The hospital has stated that Tata is under constant observation by intensivists and is receiving the best possible medical care. Further details about Ratan Tata's current status remain awaited as the medical team works to stabilize his condition.

#BreakingNews 🚨 Ratan Tata, the 86-year-old industrialist, and former chairman of Tata Sons, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital early Monday morning. #RatanTata#BreachCandy#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/OFbrWS9vKJ — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) October 7, 2024

Ratan Naval Tata is an Indian industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons. He was a chairman of the Tata Group from 1990 to 2012, and interim chairman from October 2016 through February 2017. He continues to head its charitable trusts. In 2008, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India, after receiving the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in 2000. Ratan Tata is also a prolific investor and has made numerous investments in several startups. Tata has invested in over 30 start-ups to date, most in a personal capacity and some via his investment company