Ratan Tata Last Rites Live Streaming: Cremation at Mumbai's Worli Crematorium; Watch Funeral Procession of Former Tata Sons Chairman

Following the death of respected industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai, police have issued several vehicular traffic restrictions as a large number of VVIPs and celebrities are expected to visit the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) near Marie Drive. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that the visionary industrialist will be cremated with full state honours Thursday, October.

The remains will be transported to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium on Dr. E Moses Road at around 4 PM today for the final rites. The cremation will take place at the Jijamata Nagar cemetery in Worli after 4 PM today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with celebrities, Chief ministers from different states, and industrialists, will gather at the Crematorium. The group is expected to attend the funeral of Ratan Tata.

Also Read | Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Announce Vehicular Restrictions Ahead of Ratan Tata's Funeral in Worli; Check Diversions.

It is difficult to reach the crematorium in Worli to pay tributes to the industry giant. However, one can watch live streaming of Ratan Tata's last rites and funeral online through YouTube. News agency ANI will telecast the funeral ceremony of Ratan Tata online on its official YouTube channel.

Ratan Tata Last Rites Live Streaming

The Ratan Tata breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday, October 9. Earlier on Thursday, mortal remains of legend were brought to the NCPA lawn for public view and final respect.