Ratan Tata Last Rites: Mortal Remains Kept at NCPA in Mumbai, Funeral at Worli Crematorium

The mortal remains of the legendary industrialist Ratan Tata were kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai Marine Drive for public view and to pay their last respects to the Mumbai-based businessman from 10.30 am till 4 pm on Thursday, October 10.

Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday evening (October 9) in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. He was 86. According to a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm.

Mortal Remains of Ratan Tata Brought at NCPA

Final few glimpses of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata as his mortal remains brought at NCPA laws in Mumbai for public to pay respect.

"We will request the members of the public to enter NCPA Lawns from Gate 3 and the exit will be at Gate 2. There will be no parking available at the premises. At 4 pm, the mortal remains will embark on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr E Moses Road, Worli for the final rites," the release read.

Marine Drive is closed beyond the Oberoi Hotel. The Police have cordoned off the road leading to NCPA Lawns.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai to represent the Government of India at his last rites. He will pay his last respects to the icon in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the last rites will be performed with full state honours.

Maharashtra CMO office said that the government has declared one day of mourning in the wake of Ratan Tata's death. No state celebrations will take place today.

"All government buildings will have the national flag at half-mast and no cultural or entertainment programme of the government will be held today. Ratan Tata's funeral will be conducted with all state honours," the CMO Maharashtra said.

Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said, "It's a great loss for the country - not just for corporate India but the country as a whole. The impact of his work is quite unparalleled. We should remember him through the richness of his work. We met many times, years back - he was sober, frugal and always used to think in the interest of the country."

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "There are two things that stand out about Shri Ratan Tata. First, he was a true visionary. Second, he was a strong believer in ethics in corporate governance. I think whenever the economic history of modern India is written, I would feel that a full volume will not be enough to describe his achievements...A great son of India and a phenomenal person. May his soul rest in peace."

Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP working president Praful Patel pay last respect to Ratan Tata, at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, with her daughter and MP from Baramati Supriya Sule, paid her last respects to Ratan Tata at NCPA grounds in Mumbai. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP working president Praful Patel also paid their last respects to Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns in Mumbai.