Ratan Tata to Open Mumbai's First 24x7 Animal Hospital in March, Fulfilling Long-Pending 'Pet' Project

86-year-old industrialist Ratan Tata is set to realize one of his dreams by opening a 24x7 veterinary hospital in Mumbai, slated to launch in the first week of March. This project stems from his personal struggle and global quest to secure advanced healthcare for his injured dog. Tata believes that pets are no different from family members.

According to The Times of India report, the hospital occupies 2.2 acres of land and costs Rs 165 crore to construct. It will feature a 24x7 emergency facility catering to dogs, cats, rabbits, and other small animals. Tata shared his experience of seeking treatment for his dog, which required a joint replacement in the US, leading him to envision the necessity of a veterinary hospital in Mumbai.

The Tata Pet Hospital will be one of India's largest veterinary facilities and a prestigious addition to Tata Trusts' portfolio, which includes renowned institutions such as the Tata Memorial Hospital, NCPA, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, and the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru.

The ground-plus-four-storey hospital, with a capacity for 200 patients, will be overseen by Thomas Heathcote, a British veterinarian who has relocated to Mumbai for this endeavour. The hospital has partnered with five UK veterinary schools, including the Royal Veterinary College London, for training purposes. It will offer surgical, diagnostic, and pharmacy services, along with multidisciplinary care for small animals.