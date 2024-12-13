RBI Office in Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat Email, Investigation On

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reportedly received a bomb threat. On Thursday afternoon, an official email of the RBI was targeted with a threatening message. The email, written in Russian, claimed that the Reserve Bank would be bombed. Following this, the MRA (Mata Ramabai Ambedkar) Marg Police Station has registered a case against an unidentified individual.

This email, being in the Russian language, has made the agencies even more alert. It is also being investigated whether the email was sent intentionally to cause disruption. Authorities are checking whether a VPN was used to send the email and are tracing the IP address. The Crime Branch is involved in the case and is also seeking the help of experts. After receiving the threat, the surrounding areas were thoroughly inspected.

This is not the first such incident. Last month, a similar case emerged when a call was received on the RBI's customer care number. The caller identified himself as the "CEO of Lashkar-e-Taiba" and issued a threat to bomb the central bank. Before disconnecting, the caller cryptically said, "Seal the back door; the electric car has malfunctioned."

Visuals From RBI Building in Mumbai

VIDEO | Delhi: Bomb disposal squad and police teams scan the premises of Venkateshwar Global School after it received bomb threat earlier today.



Six schools in Delhi received bomb threats over email early today, triggering a multi-agency search of their premises.#DelhiNews… pic.twitter.com/3WtxndVa8z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2024

In recent weeks, over 50 threat calls and emails have been received across the country, targeting planes and schools with bomb threats, raising concerns about public safety.

In November, a similar threat was sent to the RBI customer care department. The threat on that occasion was received at the customer care centre in Mumbai. The caller claimed to be the 'CEO' of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. In December last year, the RBI headquarters in Mumbai received threatening email which said that a bomb is planted in the official building of Central bank. The email had then demanded the resignation of the then Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.