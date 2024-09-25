Red Alert in Mumbai: IMD Warns of Extremely Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Till Thursday Morning, Check Details Here

Mumbai, Sept. 25 - The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Wednesday evening for Mumbai and Thane, warning of extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds. The alert, valid until 8:30 AM on Thursday, September 26, was upgraded from an earlier orange alert issued earlier in the day. An orange alert remains in place for Thursday.

IMD has upgraded the Red alert warning for Mumbai till tomorrow 8.30 am. — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2024

In addition, red alerts have been issued for Palghar and Nashik, forecasting similar severe weather conditions for September 26.

Read Also | Maharashtra Rain Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Other Districts Over Next 36 Hours - Details Inside

Residents are advised to stay indoors and take necessary precautions as the inclement weather is expected to continue.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by high-speed winds battered Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday afternoon, causing waterlogging in several low-lying areas, including Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Powai, and Andheri. The Andheri Milan Subway was closed to traffic due to flooding.

The city and its suburbs have been experiencing heavy rainfall since Monday night, Sept. 23, following a brief respite last month. The Ulhasnagar-Ambernath-Baldapur-Neral-Panvel-Karjat belt also reported significant rainfall.