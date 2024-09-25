Maharashtra Rain Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Other Districts Over Next 36 Hours - Details Inside

Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected across Maharashtra from Sept. 25 to 27, weather officials warned Wednesday. Marathwada and Vidarbha regions are likely to experience these conditions until Sept. 30.

16 Districts on High Alert

Sixteen districts, including Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nandurbar, Dhule, Nasik, Nagar, Pune, Satara, Chandrapur, Jalna, and Beed, are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall, ranging from 12 to 20 centimeters, over a 36-hour period starting Wednesday night. Central Maharashtra is particularly vulnerable to these downpours.

Flood Threat

Thirteen districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nandurbar, Nasik, Pune, Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur, are at risk of flooding due to heavy rainfall in the Tapi, Godavari, and Krishna river basins.

Rainfall to Ease

Rainfall intensity is expected to decrease from Saturday in districts including Khankdesh, Nasik, Nagar, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Solapur.