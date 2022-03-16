Reduce ticket price of AC local trains in Mumbai; Shiv Sena MPs demand

In order to increase the number of passengers in the AC local train that are running in Mumbai, the ticket price should be made affordable to the common man, demanded Shiv Sena MPs in Parliament today. Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale and MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde made this demand in the Lok Sabha today. He made the demand while addressing the Lok Sabha on railway grant demands.

Shrikant Shinde demanded a reduction in fares for AC local train services on the recently commissioned 5th and 6th railway lines and an increase in non-AC local train services.

The fare for an AC local train is ten times that of a second class ticket. The AC local train fare is unaffordable for common man. The cost of AC train service is huge for the railways as the AC locals is not crowded. Therefore, the fares of AC local train service started on this route should be reduced and maximum number of non-AC local train services should be made available. Shinde demanded that this would benefit millions of commuters on this route.

