Saif Ali Khan Attack: Actor Under Treatment at Lilavati Hospital for Minor Injuries

Actor Saif Ali Khan is receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre after sustaining minor injuries during a scuffle with an intruder who broke into his residence late last night.

Saif Ali Khan was reportedly attacked with a knife by a thief who broke into his Bandra residence in Mumbai around 2:30 am on Thursday (January 16). Khan is currently undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.

According to initial reports, the intruder entered Saif's residence late at night, alerting the housemaid, who raised the alarm. The commotion woke Saif, who confronted the thief. During the altercation, the intruder stabbed Saif multiple times before fleeing the scene. Saif’s house staff quickly rushed him to the hospital for medical attention.