Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Actor's Staff Narrates SHOCKING Details, Says "Intruder Walked Towards Jeh's Bed..."

An intruder broke into actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence in Bandra early Thursday morning. The assailant targeted the room of Khan’s youngest son, Jehangir, and was spotted by a house help. The intruder, armed with a weapon in each hand, attacked the house help when she tried to protect the child.

Saif Ali Khan and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, rushed to the scene after hearing the commotion. In the ensuing scuffle, Saif was injured.

The house help, Eliyama Philip, aged 56, provided details of the attack in her police complaint. Philip said she had put Jehangir, also known as Jaybaba, to bed around 11 PM on January 15. She and a colleague settled in for the night. Around 2 AM, Philip heard noises and noticed the bathroom door was open. Initially thinking Kareena had come to check on Jehangir, she didn’t think much of it. However, she grew uneasy and checked the bathroom again. That’s when the intruder emerged and headed towards Jehangir’s bed.

Watch: (CCTV Visual) -First visual of accused who attacked actor Saif Ali Khan and then fled the scene pic.twitter.com/ZfdUl94KKD — IANS (@ians_india) January 16, 2025

Philip rushed to protect the child, but the attacker threatened her, saying "koi aawaz nahi" (don’t make any noise). The man was holding a wooden stick in his left hand and a long blade-like object in his right hand. Philip tried to stop him but was attacked with the blade, suffering injuries to both her hands. She asked the man what he wanted and was told, “Rs 1 crore.”

Read Also | Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Police Seize Sharp-Edged Hexa Blade Piece Removed from Actor's Body

Hearing the disturbance, Kareena entered the room. Saif followed and confronted the intruder. The attacker then assaulted Saif with both the wooden object and the blade. Geeta, another house help who entered the room, was also attacked by the intruder.

The family managed to lock the door and flee the room. The loud noises alerted other staff, who joined them in checking the room. However, the attacker had already fled by the time they returned.

Saif sustained injuries to his neck, right shoulder, back, left wrist, and elbow. Geeta suffered injuries to her right wrist, back, and face.

The intruder is described as a 35 to 40-year-old man with a dark complexion and a slim build. He was about 5 feet 5 inches tall and wore dark pants, a shirt, and a cap.

Saif Ali Khan was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent surgery. Doctors report that he is now in stable condition.