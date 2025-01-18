Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Suspect Lingered Near Crime Scene for Hours Before Escaping

Mumbai Police has uncovered significant details in the investigation into the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. According to the police, the suspect lingered near the crime scene for approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes after the attack. During this time, he changed his clothes and later boarded a local train from Bandra Station to Dadar Station.

CCTV footage shows the suspect buying earphones from a mobile shop in Dadar West at 9:04 AM on the morning of January 16. Shortly after, he was spotted near a hotel. Police also recovered footage of the suspect returning towards Dadar Railway Station after purchasing the earphones.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Provides Crucial Information

Meanwhile, Saif’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared critical details in her statement to Mumbai Police. She revealed that when the suspect attacked Saif, women and children in the house were sent to the 12th floor for safety. Saif attempted to protect his family during the incident.

Kareena mentioned that the suspect appeared to be targeting their younger son, Jeh (Jehangir). "The attacker was in Jehangir's room, and it seemed like he was about to harm him. Saif intervened to protect Jeh and turned to grab a sword for self-defense, but the attacker stabbed him multiple times with a knife," Kareena stated.

She clarified that the suspect did not steal anything from the house, but his behavior was extremely aggressive. When asked why she did not accompany Saif to the hospital, Kareena explained that she was in a state of panic and decided to stay with her sister Karisma Kapoor at her residence.

Kareena also disclosed that she returned home at 1:40 AM on January 16 after attending an event. Her sister Rhea Kapoor’s driver had dropped her off that night. Despite jewelry being left out in the open, the suspect did not touch it, according to Kareena’s statement.

Police continue to analyze the evidence, including CCTV footage, as the investigation progresses.