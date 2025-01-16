Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Pravin Darekar Responds to Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut Over Mumbai's Law and Order After Stabbing Incident

Saif Ali Khan was critically injured after being stabbed multiple times during an alleged robbery attempt at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. This incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of people living in the area. In the aftermath, there have been sharp political accusations, with criticism directed at the law-and-order situation in Mumbai.

BJP leaders have voiced their concerns about the deteriorating safety in the city. "This is a sign of how much the law and order situation in Mumbai is deteriorating. Recently, a murder occurred in the same area, and now this is the second attack. All of this is worrying. The state government, especially the Chief Minister and the Home Ministry, should take this matter more seriously," said Sharad Pawar. He further added that the law and order situation in Maharashtra, spanning from Mumbai to Beed and Parbhani, was in disarray. "The government is focused on welcoming the Prime Minister and holding election campaigns, while the law and order situation is being neglected," Pawar stated.

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena also criticized the state government, saying, "Even if the Prime Minister is in Mumbai, the state Home Minister should ask himself what is going on in Maharashtra."

In response, BJP leader Praveen Darekar remarked, "The police are investigating the Saif Ali Khan attack case, and the truth will come out soon. However, Sharad Pawar and Sanjay Raut do not need to politicize the issue immediately. Politics should not be done at every opportunity."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the situation, stating, "The police have provided us with all the details. They have also explained the possible motive behind the attack. Full action is being taken." He further reassured, "Mumbai is the safest megacity in the country. While incidents like this are serious, it is not accurate to say that Mumbai is unsafe based on a few incidents. Such statements tarnish the city's image. The government will take necessary steps to ensure Mumbai remains safe.