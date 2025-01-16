Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Sanjay Raut Slams Maharashtra Govt, Says “Such Incidents Are Happening Every Day in…”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has criticised the BJP-led state government over the recent attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. Raut raised concerns about the safety of the common people when even celebrities like Khan are not secure.

"Saif Ali Khan is an artist; he has also been awarded Padma Shri. Saif Ali Khan and his family met him at the Prime Minister's residence a few days ago. The Prime Minister had invited him. Everyone sat with him for an hour and discussed. Saif Ali Khan was also very happy after meeting the Prime Minister. But yesterday the Prime Minister was in Mumbai and at this time Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife," Raut said at a press conference.

He raised doubts about the motives behind the attack, with conflicting reports about the identity of the assailant. "Some people say the attacker was a thief, some say something else, but what is the law and order situation in this state? ... Where is our Home Minister?" Raut questioned.

The MP further said that such incidents are happening frequently in slum areas, but they gain attention only when a celebrity is involved. "If we speak, comments are made on us that you have no work. If you have work, you are busy as Home Minister, then what is happening in Mumbai and Maharashtra? ... In Mumbai, an artist like Saif Ali Khan is attacked in his most secure house ... How is the common public safe? Such incidents are happening every day in slums.... Saif Ali Khan is a celebrity, that is why you have come to know about this news," he asked.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. when an unidentified man broke into Khan's home. According to the police, the intruder was attempting to burglar the residence of the actor during this violence between him and Saif Ali Khan broke out. The intruder stabbed the actor six times. He suffered two deep injuries and one near the spine. Khan was taken to Lilavati Hospital for surgery. Doctors said his condition is stable.

(With Inputs from ANI)