Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Stranded as Police Attempt to Push Vehicle After Breakdown on Way to Court (Watch Video)

Shariful Islam Shahzad, the accused in the high-profile Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, faced an unexpected delay on his way to court. The police vehicle transporting Shahzad to Bandra court encountered a mechanical breakdown just 100 meters from the police station. Despite efforts to push the vehicle, it refused to start, causing a temporary disruption in the schedule.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The police took Shariful Islam Shahzad, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, to Bandra court. However, the vehicle broke down about 100 meters from the police station. The police attempted to push the vehicle, but when it wouldn't start, the… pic.twitter.com/Hxh1kjHHnU — IANS (@ians_india) January 29, 2025

Authorities quickly reacted by transferring the accused into another vehicle, and within moments, they resumed their journey to the court. The incident raised eyebrows, as the unusual situation unfolded under the watchful eyes of the media and public present at the scene. Shahzad's case has garnered widespread attention since the stabbing incident involving the Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan. The accused has been under police custody as investigations continue. Islam allegedly attacked Khan on January 16 during a failed robbery attempt at his house. He was arrested from Thane labour camp area on Sunday January 19.