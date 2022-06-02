Sakinaka rape & murder case accused Mohan Chouhan sentenced to death

Mohan Chauhan has been sentenced to death in Sakinaka rape and murder case. Dindoshi Sessions Court has given this important decision. On May 31, Mohan Chouhan was convicted in the case. The sentencing hearing was held in Dindoshi Sessions Court today. In which the court has sentenced the convict to death.



Mohan Chauhan, 45, was convicted by a sessions court on Monday (May 30) of raping and murdering a woman in Sakinaka. He had raped a 34-year-old woman in a vehicle parked on the side of the road and brutally murdered her.



Mohan had attacked the victim's genitals with a rod. She was seriously injured. The incident took place in September last year. The woman died the next day while undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital due to heavy bleeding. After a quick investigation, the police had filed a chargesheet within 18 days. An additional sessions judge in Dindoshi court convicted the accused of rape and murder and sentenced him to death.