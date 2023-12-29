Sallu Bhai's Fans Lose Mobiles During Birthday Celebrations, FIRs Filed

Mumbai: Fans of popular Bollywood actor Salman Khan, fondly known as Bhaijaan, had a rough time on his birthday.

While cheering for their favorite actor, some of them lost their mobile phones. Following complaints from two victims, an FIR has been registered at the Bandra Police Station against an unknown person.

According to the FIR, on December 27th, a large crowd of Salman's fans gathered outside his residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West, on the occasion of his birthday. Among the crowd was 24-year-old pharmacy diploma student Samsul Sheikh. As per Sheikh's statement, when Salman came out to greet his fans, it led to a commotion. Taking advantage of the chaos, someone stole his mobile phone. After realizing that his phone was missing, Sheikh searched for it but could not find it. He then filed a complaint with the Bandra Police.

An FIR has been registered against an unknown person. In a similar incident, a woman named Pragati Tiwari (25), who had come to see the actor with her husband, also lost her phone in the crowd. She has also filed a complaint with the police.