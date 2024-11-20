Salman Khan Casts His Vote in Mumbai for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Amid Tight Security (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 20, 2024): Bollywood actor Salman Khan cast his vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday in Mumbai, surrounded by tight security. Videos shared by news agency ANI on X showed 'Bhaijaan' exiting the polling booth with security personnel around him.

Check out the video below:

Earlier in the day, Khan's father, veteran writer Salim Khan, also cast his vote at his designated polling booth, accompanied by his wife, Salma Khan. The couple was seen surrounded by bodyguards as they made their way to the polling station. The presence of extra security was notable due to ongoing threats to Salman Khan’s safety from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Bishnoi, who has been targeting Salman Khan over the actor's alleged involvement in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan, has reportedly issued multiple death threats against the actor. Salman Khan was involved in a lengthy legal battle over the case, which lasted 26 years and saw him arrested, released on bail, and later acquitted. However, threats from Bishnoi and his gang members have continued, including a threatening letter sent to Salim Khan earlier this year.

In response to the security threats, both Salman and Salim Khan’s security measures have been significantly increased.