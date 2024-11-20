Mumbai Election 2024: Elderly Man Raises Complaint to Akshay Kumar About Juhu Polling Booth Toilet (Watch Video)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar cast his vote in Mumbai on Wednesday morning for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. During his interaction with the media, an elderly man approached him with a complaint. The actor assured the man that he would contact the civic authorities to address the issue.

A video that has recently emerged shows an elderly man complaining to Akshay Kumar about a public toilet the actor had set up in Juhu. The toilet appears to be the one Akshay installed near Juhu beach in 2018, following a post by his wife, Twinkle Khanna, highlighting the issue of people defecating at the beach.

Watch:

Superstar #AkshayKumar is among the first voters to cast their vote today.pic.twitter.com/EXKGNWZ0pq — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) November 20, 2024

In the video, the elderly man greets Akshay Kumar and raises a concern about the poor maintenance of the public toilet by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials. He explained that he has been managing the toilet for the past 3-4 years. In response, Akshay assured him, saying, "Thik hai, uspe kaam kar lete hai. Main baat kar lunga BMC se," promising to discuss the matter with the BMC.

Back in 2018, Akshay Kumar partnered with Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray to install bio-toilets worth Rs 10 lakh near Juhu and Versova beaches for public use.

