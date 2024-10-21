Salman Khan Threat Case: Man Who Threatened Bollywood Actor Apologises, Says “Message Was Sent by Mistake”

Last week, Bollywood actor Salman Khan received a threat message, but it was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police's control room via WhatsApp.

A few days later, the Mumbai Traffic Police received another message from the same number, in which the person who had made the threat apologized, claiming that the message was sent by mistake and expressed regret for it.

Currently, police have traced the location of the person who sent the message to Jharkhand, and a team has been dispatched to track him down.

The sender initially claimed to be close to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and promised to mediate between Salman Khan and Lawrence to resolve their differences.

A police officer revealed that the original threatening message received on the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp number demanded ₹5 crore from Salman Khan to end the long-standing feud with Lawrence Bishnoi.

The message sender claimed that they could broker peace between Salman and the Lawrence gang but demanded money for this service. The sender also issued a stern warning, stating that if the money wasn’t paid, Salman Khan would suffer a fate worse than that of Baba Siddique.

The threatening message explicitly warned, "Don't take this lightly. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and resolve his issues with Lawrence Bishnoi, he must pay ₹5 crore. If the money isn’t paid, Salman Khan will face a fate worse than Baba Siddique."

After receiving this message, the Mumbai Police have taken the matter very seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation into the unknown WhatsApp user.