Salman Khan Under Threat: Lawrence Gang Demands Rs 5 Crore to End Feud

Mumbai Traffic Police have received a threatening message, demanding actor Salman Khan to pay ₹5 crore to end the long-standing enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi. The message claims to be from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and warns that if the money is not paid, Salman Khan’s fate will be worse than that of former MLA Baba Siddiqui, who was recently murdered.

As per police sources, the message warned, "Do not take this lightly. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he must pay ₹5 crore. If the money isn't paid, Salman Khan will meet a fate worse than Baba Siddiqui."

On October 12, three individuals shot and killed former MLA Baba Siddiqui in a shocking daylight attack. The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested four people in connection with the case, while several others are still on the run. Although there is no solid evidence so far linking Lawrence Bishnoi to Siddiqui's murder, his gang has been repeatedly mentioned in connection with the crime.

Authorities are treating the threat against Salman Khan seriously and have launched an investigation to track down the sender.

