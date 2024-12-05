Salman Khan Was the Main Target, Not Baba Siddiqui: Shooters Reveal

In a major twist revealed in the Baba Siddiqui murder case by the shooter, as interrogations of the arrested accused revealed that actor Salman Khan was their main and actual target, but not Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddiqui.

According to the Crime Branch, the shooters abandoned their plan due to Salman Khan’s high security. The accused admitted to conducting a recce of Khan’s residence but was deterred by the heavy police presence and his consistent use of a bulletproof car, making it nearly impossible to reach him.

The cops, during the investigation, found out that the accused had done a recee of Salman Khan's house during which they came across huge police deployment outside his house. The Mumbai Police told a special court on Tuesday that Anmol Bishnoi was the main conspirator in the killing of Siddique.

Siddique, 66, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East in Mumbai. He suffered two bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away.