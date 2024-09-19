Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan Receives Threat During Morning Walk in Bandra; Two Detained

Noted screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, received a fresh threat while on his routine morning walk in Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand area on Wednesday, September 18. The Mumbai Police have registered a case against the unidentified persons.

According to the complaint, the incident took place in Bandra around 8:45 am when Salim Khan was sitting on a bench near the Promenade when an unknown scooter rider, accompanied by a woman in a burkha, approached him and allegedly threatened by asking, "Should I send Lawrence Bishnoi?".

The complainant, who witnessed the incident, noted that the scooter number ended in 7444, though the full number was not visible. The case has been registered under Sections 353(2), 292, and 3(5) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act (BNS). Police officer Deepak Borse, who was assigned to security Branch No 1, investigated the matter. The police said that they are currently analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to nab suspects.

The authorities have assured that they are taking the matter seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety of Salim Khan and his family.

According to the ETimes, the two scooty riders involved in threatening Salim Khan had only intentions of mischief and were detained by the police. The police said the couple played mischief and were detained for questioning. However, the couple has no criminal background.

Meanwhile, for the past one year, Salman Khan has been facing numerous threats. In April, two bike-borne miscreants had opened fire outside his Galaxy apartment in Bandra while he moved around with Y-plus security by the Mumbai Police.