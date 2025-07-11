Sanjay Gaikwad Assault Row: Mumbai Police to File Case Against Shiv Sena MLA for Assaulting Canteen Staff Over Food Quality

Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai is in the process of registering a case against Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who slapped an Akashvani MLA's canteen staff member allegedly for poor food quality. This comes after his video of slapping and punching a canteen manager went viral on social media, according to the news agency ANI.

The Sena MLA is now facing a non-cognizable offence case for assaulting and threatening a canteen employee at the MLA's house. The Marine Drive police have initiated legal proceedings in the case, acting independently without the need for a formal complaint, as per the IANS report.

This comes after the viral video on social media showing Gaikwad assaulting a canteen manager over the alleged not meeting food quality. The action by Shinde MLA sparked several criticisms and debates during the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said police have free hands for police to take action on any formal complaint. “It is not necessary for someone to file a complaint; the police are empowered to investigate and will certainly do so,” he said.

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) also suspended the license of Ajanta Caterers, which operates on the premises of MLA canteen, after inspecting the premises and revealed that the eatery is violating multiple violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

On Tuesday, FDA officials raided the canteen and collected samples of foods, including dal, paneer, schezwan chutney, and reused oil. The canteen was also asked to halt operations as the test food results were pending.

"Was he so intoxicated that he could not recognise who was in front of him? It should be probed," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray told the media.