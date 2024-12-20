Sanjay Raut's House Recce: Mumbai Police Form Eight Teams to Probe Alleged Suspicious Activity Outside Shiv Sena (UBT) MP's Bungalow

Sanjay Raut's House Recce: Mumbai Police have formed eight teams to investigate suspected surveillance of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's bungalow in Bhandup. No FIR has been filed yet, and police are examining CCTV footage. The two individuals involved in the alleged recce remain unidentified.

Mumbai Police has formed 8 teams to investigate the alleged recce of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's house. No FIR has been filed yet, and the police are examining area footage, but the bike-riding individuals involved remain unidentified: Mumbai Police https://t.co/DF8cyKJNmbpic.twitter.com/BfTqJ4wKJt — IANS (@ians_india) December 20, 2024

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Friday when two men on a motorcycle stopped outside Raut's 'Maitri' bungalow. Reports state the men lingered briefly before leaving the area.

Several people waiting outside the bungalow spotted the suspects and alerted Sunil Raut, the younger brother of the MP and a local MLA. The police were quickly notified, and a team from the Kanjurmarg police station arrived to investigate.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's brother and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Raut says, "Around 9 AM today, a bike with two people on it stopped in front of my house. The bike's number plate wasn't visible, but it seemed to be from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar. Both individuals were… pic.twitter.com/cVCos0vtd9 — IANS (@ians_india) December 20, 2024

Sunil Raut said, "A bike with two people on it stopped in front of my house. The bike’s number plate wasn’t visible, but it seemed to be from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar. Both individuals were wearing full helmets and jackets and carried a total of 10 mobile phones. After recording footage of the house, they left. This is very concerning, and the police should take it seriously and investigate."

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area, which shows the two men on the motorcycle. It is suspected they were conducting a recce, and efforts are underway to gather information on their identities and vehicle.

No case has been filed so far. However, police have said that a case will be registered if the investigation uncovers any serious findings.

(With inputs from agencies)