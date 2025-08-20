Santa Maria Bids Farewell: Popular Bandra Sandwich Shop Shuts Down on August 24, Promises a Comeback Soon

Popular Bandra-based eatery Santa Maria has announced it will be shutting its doors on August 24, 2025. The sandwich shop, situated on Waroda Road, has gained popularity in a short time for its hearty meat-based sandwiches and quirky neighborhood-inspired menu. The closure announcement was made through an Instagram post, where the team admitted the decision came on very short notice. However, they reassured loyal customers that this isn’t a permanent goodbye, as they plan to make a comeback soon. They urged Mumbaikars to stay alert for the signboard that will read, “Santa Maria ~ Opening Soon.”

Located in the bustling Bandra lane, just steps away from Veronica’s, Santa Maria began operations on April 2, 2024, and quickly earned a strong following among locals. Known for its sandwiches named after familiar faces from the area, the eatery became a go-to spot for food lovers. Instagram comments under the post reflect disappointment, with many patrons expressing sadness, while others regret missing out before the sudden closure. The official statement shared by Santa Maria read, “We are forced to say GOODBYE. 24/08/2025 SHOP 87-3A, PALM VIEW, WARODA RD, BANDRA(W) – 400050 Its been really short notice for us, and even more so for you. It breaks our hearts to share that we are now forced to step away. And while that brings immense sadness, it also fills us with deep, overwhelming gratitude. To every one of you who walked in, stayed, supported us, shared a meal or a memory thank you. You gave us more love than we could have ever imagined, and it has carried us through.”

In continuation, the post further added, “Though our doors are closing here, our spirit is far from gone. We believe truly believe that this is not the end. Just a pause. A redirection. And with time, faith, and your continued support, Santa Maria will return stronger, fuller, and more soulful than ever before.” The message reflected the team’s optimism that the brand would soon find its way back to customers. Despite shutting down, Santa Maria expressed confidence that the love and encouragement from its community will drive its revival in the near future.

The heartfelt statement concluded with hope, saying, “This chapter closes, but our story isn't over. This too shall pass. As we navigate this unexpected turn in our journey with community always at the heart of who we are we're doing everything we can to find our way back to you, as soon as possible. So keep an eye out, and hold us in your thoughts because soon enough, you will see a sign that reads "Santa Maria ~ Opening Soon." Until we meet again, With all our love, Santa Maria.” Customers, while saddened, have shared messages of support, keeping alive the anticipation for Santa Maria’s return.